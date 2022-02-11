LAUREL HILL — An early-morning fire has destroyed a church and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who might have any information about it.

According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the call came into 911 around 1:10 a.m. that Springfield Pentecostal Holiness was on fire. The church is located on NC 79 across from Spring Mill Road in the Bayfield Area of Laurel Hill. The fire was under control by 2:15 a.m.

Around 30 to 40 firemen were at the scene from all the Scotland County fire departments as well as Hamlet, Marlboro (S.C.) and Robeson County. No one was injured during this fire.

Capt. Randy Dover from the SCSO added the fire is being investigated at this time and the church was a total loss due to the extent of the damage. The North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office, SBI and ATM were also assisting.

The origins of the fire are not being released at this time, but officials are asking for tips on if anyone saw anything suspicious before the fire.

“We’re following up leads right now, so anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious around midnight last night call Crimestoppers or the Sheriff’s Office,” Dover said. “No matter how minor you might think it is please call us and we’ll follow up on it … if anyone has any cameras in the Bayfield area or 79, anywhere in this area check your cameras and see if there was anything suspicious caught on there please report it to us.”

During the call at the church, Dover added another call came in while deputies were on scene about another potential fire in Laurel Hill.

“When we were responding to this call, another call came in about two males setting a fire on Butler Road,” Dover said. “Our deputies followed it, but there was no fire there, so we’re not sure if it’s somehow connected to this fire or not — but if anyone knows anything about that incident please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or the Scotland Crimestoppers tip-line at 910-266-8146. The tip-line is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

