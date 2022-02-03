‘America’s Got Talent’ favorite The Silhouettes coming to GPAC

PEMBROKE – They finished season six of “America’s Got Talent” as the runner-up and returned to become a fan favorite of the popular TV show. Now The Silhouettes are coming to Givens Performing Arts Center for a one-night performance on March 3.

Tickets range from $31 to $21 for adults and $8 for children.

Formed in 2009 by dancer and musical theater performer Lynne Waggoner-Patton, The Silhouettes were asked to audition for the sixth season of America’s Got Talent and placed second out of more than 100,000 acts. They were recently featured as part of America’s Got Talent residency at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas.

Performed by children for children and adults, The Silhouettes use color, video, photographs, dance, acting and mime to create stories filled with depth, intrigue, beauty and mystique. Although shadow work is centuries old, Waggoner-Patton offers a new standard by creating a photo overlay where the dancers create a shape, and the photograph of the figure appears on the screen.

“We are excited to present such a quality, world-class performance to our audience. This is fun for the whole family, and what they do on stage is nothing short of amazing,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC.

Reviews of The Silhouettes have called the show “one of the most brilliant things I’ve seen in a long time,” “Amazing,” and “Mind-bending!”

The Silhouettes have raised over $50,000 for homeless children in the United States through their performances and they strive to continue to achieve their goal of helping children around the world. Their charity work has also benefited veterans’ groups.

“Our mission is to change the world one shadow at a time,” said Waggoner-Patton.

Also coming to GPAC is the Rogers & Hammerstein class Broadway musical “South Pacific” on April 29.

For information about tickets, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.