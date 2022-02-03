New radiation oncologist joins Scotland Cancer Treatment Center

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health and Scotland Cancer Treatment Center have welcomed Duke Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Daniel Oh to the medical staff.

Dr. Oh is a 1997 graduate of Chapel Hill High School where he was ranked 1 out of 460 in his graduating class. Dr. Oh obtained his bachelor’s in biology and computer science at Duke University before pursuing his MD PhD and an Internal Medicine internship at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He then went back to Duke to complete his radiation oncology residency.

Most recently he worked in the Radiation Oncology Department at Duke University before coming to Scotland Cancer Treatment Center.

Dr. Oh has received many awards and honors throughout the last 25 years and collaborated on multiple publications. His most notable presentation was an oral presentation at the 54th annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology in Boston, Massachusetts, in October 2012. Dr. Oh discussed how radiation-induced gene signature predicts pathologic complete response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in breast cancer patients. He has also given oral presentations on prostate cancer and breast cancer.

“We are very excited to have the added expertise of Dr. Oh to our radiation team in Laurinburg,” said Jennifer Wilkes, director of Scotland Cancer Treatment Center. “Dr. Oh has a very genuine and compassionate approach when caring for patients. Our oncology and radiation providers work very closely, and we are delighted to have him join our team.”