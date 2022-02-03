Annual SCS Spelling Bee set for Feb. 10

LAURINBURG — The annual Scotland County Schools district-wide spelling bee is a week away.

And there are some rules in place due to COVID-19 to keep students and the public safe during the event.

In an email from Dave Wells, district communications specialist, everyone must wear masks inside the AB Gibson Center on Feb. 10.

The spelling bee kicks off at 9 a.m., but participants are asked to arrive by 8:45 a.m.

“Only the individual school winner will be invited this year,” according to the SCS email. “The individual winner may invite up to 2 parents/guardians as their guests. Those attending are invited to a reception with continental breakfast refreshments, this will immediately follow the spelling bee.”

The three judges will be County Commissioner and Rev. Darryl “B.J.” Gibson, Allen Johnson from Scotia Village and Dorothy Tyson from WLNC radio.

Brenda Gilbert, who is a retired SCS educator, will serve as the pronouncer.

The event will be held in the board of education meeting room.

