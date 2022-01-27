Turner, Revels named Employees of the Year at UNCP

PEMBROKE – If Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings is the face of UNC-Pembroke and Brave Hawk, the mascot, then Rip Turner is the university’s voice.

Dressed in his familiar all-black and headset, Turner is more than the main switchboard operator. Much more.

He is the friendly face that greets students, staff, faculty and visitors to Lumbee Hall, where folks go in search of assistance with financial aid, registration and student accounts. Associate Vice Chancellor Travis Bryant says Turner is more than the person who connects every outside call. He is a vital member of the staff who possesses a vast knowledge of the campus, each department, office and hundreds of employees–most of whom he knows by name.

“When it comes to campus safety and mitigating certain situations, Rip is one of the most important staff members on our campus,” Bryant said. “He fields so many calls and is able to mitigate so many potential situations–it’s unbelievable.”

Along with Angela Revels, assistant vice chancellor for Human Resources, Turner was recently named UNCP’s Employees of the Year. Selected by their peers, the award recognizes staff members who provide consistent, exceptional service and go above and beyond for the university.

Interim Admissions Director Tony Lewis said Turner, whom he refers to as “a walking, talking directory,” is known for his impeccable customer service.

“The first thing that jumps out about Rip is how consistent he is at the job he does,” he said. “He is always upbeat, friendly and helpful. That’s very important for our visitors and prospective students. He goes above and beyond for everyone who comes through those doors. I can’t think of a better example of what it means to provide excellent customer and student service.”

Like Turner, Revels takes on additional roles outside her duties as head of human resources.

“Angie makes everyone feel important when she interacts with employees on campus,” Bryant said. “When you are dealing with a situation, that is the only thing on her agenda. She will help answer all your questions and work to find a resolution. It may not always be the resolution you were hoping for, but you can always count on Angie to be professional and honest.”

And like Turner, Revels has dedicated 15 years to the university.

“Her level and intelligence in her field are beyond reproach,” Bryant added. “She is well qualified in all levels of human resources as far as the standards and policies. She does an outstanding job guiding our students, faculty and staff.”