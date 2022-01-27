United Way implements income tax assistance program

LUMBERTON — Lumber River United Way has announced the launch of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The IRS-linked program will assist taxpayers in the preparation and e-filing of their federal and state tax returns at no cost to the participant. Taxpayers eligible for this service should have an income below $57,000, be an elder, or have a disability.

Through VITA tax clinics, taxpayers will participate in a brief interview, be assisted in creating an IRS customer portal account, and have their tax documents scanned so that an IRS certified tax preparer volunteer can complete the return. After the return is completed, the taxpayer can either log in to review/sign and have their return e-filed, or they can schedule an appointment to meet with someone to review their return.

To learn more about the VITA program or schedule an appointment with a tax clinic, visit Lumber River United Way’s website https://www.lumberriveruw.org/ or call our office at 910-739-4244.

***

Local tech hub offers internships, path to careers

RED SPRINGS — A local tech hub is forming partnerships with colleges, schools and universities to offer students real-world job experiences with the government through paid internships.

Emerging Technology Institute hired Fayetteville State University students Gabriel Schwinghammer and Sean Pedigo this month to complete yearlong paid internships, according to James Freeman, president and founder of ETI. Pedigo’s work with coding and Schwinghammer’s desire to work on drones made them desirable candidates for the internship. Interns are paid from $15 to $20 per hour.

Schwinghammer is currently working with the drone team, Freeman said. FSU student Jackson Holland has also been working with Pedigo. Holland has about six months left in his internship, Freeman said.

For more information about ETI and its internships or apprenticeships, call 910-736-1540.

***

Country buffet to replace Caddys Chill & Grill

ROCKINGHAM — Granny’s Country Kitchen, located in the former Caddys Chill & Grill and Ichiban building on East Broad Avenue, will potentially be opening next month in Rockingham.

Owner Steven Dunn, also the owner of the Discount Grocery in East Rockingham and Ellerbe, said he’s been wanting to open a restaurant for a few years and he was just waiting until he found the right spot with enough parking.

“We’ve surrounded ourselves with a good team of people that have been in the restaurant industry for 20, 30 years,” said the first-time restaurant owner. “We’re letting them guide us the right way in what we need to do.”

Dunn expects the restaurant to be open in mid-February. Renovations have been ongoing for about a month and a half.

“We’re on the right path right now as far as what we think we need to do,” Dunn said. “We’re on track, but stuff can happen.”

Granny’s Country Kitchen is busy hiring staff at the moment and Dunn added they’ve had a lot of success so far with hiring.

***

Man arrested while carrying a firearm along roadway

NORMAN — The Richmond County Sherriff’s Office has charged a man from Star, N.C. with suspiciously possessing a firearm while walking down a road.

Atlan Gage Williams, 29, of Smith Lake Road, is charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to Capel Mill Road in Norman in reference to a suspicious man walking down the road with a firearm and a bottle who was yelling.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was given multiple commands to put the gun down, according to a press release. The suspect did comply after a short time and was detained.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Williams has previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing.

Williams was processed into Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 bond.

From Carolina Media reports