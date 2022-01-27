Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mills Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a wallet with financial cards and identification cards. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Floors Galore on McColl Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that a catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A student of St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Wednesday that a PlayStation 5 game system was stolen from their dorm room.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Marilyn Griffin, 38, of Beech Street was arrested Wednesday on warrants for allowing dogs to run at-large and creating and maintaining a nuisance. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Douglas Ivey, 33, of Shaw Road was arrested Wednesday on a true bill of indictment for felony child abuse. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Jason Packer, 42, of McRae Street was arrested Wednesday on warrants for felony fleeing to elude arrest, communicating threats, cyberstalking, failure to appear in Richmond County for felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear in Hoke County for felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Moore County for attempted misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $33,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kristen Grooms, 41, of McRae Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Robeson County for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Amy Parker, 40, of Rockingham was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny along with an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $1,500 bond.