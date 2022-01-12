Drivers needed for school buses, training available

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools will be hosting virtual bus driver training through April.

The district is currently experiencing a driver shortage due to COVID and drivers leaving, said Jennifer Cofell, TIMS manager for the district.

Cofell said when they are fully staffed, the district has 90 drivers and run 75 buses.

“Some drivers are running two elementary routes now (because of the shortage],” she said.

Though the need for drivers is immediate, the process is lengthy. Cofell said the virtual class is the start of the process. Those classes take about two days, she said.

After finishing the virtual class, the next step is taking an in-person paper test, Cofell said.

“Once you pass the paper test, then you do behind-the-wheel training,” she added.

Potential drivers also have to pass a DOT physical and get a permit before getting hired. Cofell said the district does reimburse drivers for the cost of the physical and the cost of the driver’s first license, but not subsequent renewals.

When drivers start with the district, they’re hired as substitute drivers, Cofell said.

“When we get new drivers, we don’t know what’s available, but we try to make sure we get the drivers as many hours as we can.”

Cofell said it takes about three months for a driver to get fully trained to drive a school bus. Before taking the class, potential drivers have to fill out an application on the Scotland County School’s website and call 910-277-4355.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and had their driver’s license for at least six months. Cofell said once the department of motor vehicles lets the district know if an applicant is eligible for the training, they move forward.

Classes will be held: Jan. 25-27; Feb. 8-10; Feb. 22-24; March 8-10; March 22-24; April 5-7; and April 19-21.

