RichmondCC gives certificates to VBC employees for completing training

HAMLET — Five employees at VBC | Manufacturing in Hamlet recently completed the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification class that teaches people working in an industrial or manufacturing setting how to improve business processes. The class is coordinated by Richmond Community College and supported by state funding.

“VBC has an on-going and beneficial relationship with Richmond Community College since we began operations here in Hamlet in 2019,” said Clifton Dial, training manager for VBC. “As Volumetric Building Companies continues to grow, we have been able to access trainers and professional development opportunities for our employees thanks to our collaborative relationship with RichmondCC.”

During the class, the five VBC employees worked on projects focusing on materials storage, safety, employee retention and materials utilization. The Green Belt certification indicates a professional who is capable and knowledgeable in leading or being part of a team for complex improvement projects.

“Training and development are paramount in establishing a learning organization and preparing employees to grow with the business,” Dial said. “Using the tools and methods learned, this group will be key contributors to our continuous improvement efforts here at VBC.”

The class was taught by Ronald Fite, a master black belt instructor. The class includes 64 hours of instruction time, completion of a final exam and the presentation of project work to company managers.

The cost of the class for the five employees, including materials and training, was $5,437.48. VBC received state funding for the class through RichmondCC’s customized training division.

“Our goal is to foster and support the companies in our service area through job growth, investment in technology and equipment and enhancing productivity,” said Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “We appreciate companies like VBC that are investing in our communities and providing people with meaningful careers that will help them have a better life.”