Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Avery Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their home using a side window and stole a PlayStation 5 game system, assorted video games, game controllers and a controller charging station.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone broke into the residence. It is unknown at this time what was stolen.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Outback ATV park Sunday after it was reported a cellphone was stolen.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Morrison Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that their dog was stolen from the residence in October.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that their 2008 Kia Rio valued at $2,499 was stolen.

LAURINBURG — Poole’s Automotive on McColl Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that an unknown person jumped the fence and stole six catalytic converters off their vehicles.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Third Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had busted the window of the residence.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Ned’s Pawn Shop reported to the police department on Tuesday that a man came in and pawned stolen jewelry from Moore County. A warrant was obtained for 32-year-old Joshua Bryant of Wagram for obtaining property by false pretense.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone was able to obtain $800 from their bank account.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG —Harry O’s Food Mart reported to the police department on Tuesday that an unknown Indian male passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michael Buie, 47, of Wagram Street was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Tosha McArn, 41, of Wagram Street was arrested Tuesday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jonathan Bryant, 35, of Hunt Club Road was arrested Wednesday on warrants for failure to report an accident, misdemeanor hit and run, driving while license revoked along with a failure to appear in Cumberland County for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $2,5000 bond.