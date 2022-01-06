Gibson gets interim bookkeeper

GIBSON — The town of Gibson has an interim town clerk.

Well, more like an office staffer and bookkeeper, according to Mayor Gwen Arrigon.

Arrigon said Myra Tyndall signed a contract Wednesday night for the position and jumped right into work.

“She did some paperwork so that we can get the water meters read and do the payroll,” she said. Next on the list is getting the town’s bills paid.

“This is a temporary patch,” Arrigon said.

Tyndall, a Gibson resident and Maxton finance director, is under a contract that requires a 30-day notice from either party to cancel.

Tyndall is no stranger to stepping into an interim role. In 2009, Tyndall was named the interim town manager in Maxton when Katrina Tatum resigned. She reprised the role in 2019 when another Maxton town manager, Kate Bordeaux, resigned.

Gibson has been without a town clerk since Dec. 22. That means the town hadn’t been able to operate normally. Since the town provides water and sewer services, someone needed to be around to take payments from citizens. Before Tyndall stepped into the position, no one was around to accept the payments.

Also, town employees hadn’t been paid and the supervisor of the town’s water and sewer operations walked off the job Tuesday, according to WLNC, reportedly saying he didn’t trust the town had the ability to pay him. That resignation forced an emergency meeting of the town commission where all five commissioners and the mayor were in attendance. Two previous December called meetings didn’t happen because there wasn’t a quorum.

While the town clerk job hasn’t been posted yet, Arrigon said that’s the next order of business for the town commission. She said the commissioners have to agree on the job posting and the compensation for the job.

“We’re going to have to have a quorum to make that decision and hopefully we’ll have that at our Jan. 13 meeting,” Arrigon said. “A quorum is three [commissioners] and the mayor.”

