RichmondCC announces honor lists

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2021 fall semester.

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

The Scotland County students on each list are:

— Presidents List: Carter Adkins, Llaniyah Allen, Hope Blue, Valeria Carranza-Rueda, Matthew Deese, Matthan Easterlin, Cameron Gagnon, Mariana Garcia, Kyrie Griffin, Wilson Hawn, Tina Hudson, Stacey Jacobs, Andrew Johnson, Robert Lewis, Jalayha Mackie-McGirt, Brooklyn Mahar, Katherine McDavid, Olivia Peal, Joseph Peed, David Reyes, Adriana Rodriguez, Kathy Roscoe, Ameliah Rose, Alyssa Stubbs, Haleigh Stubbs, Shamara Thomas, Mikayla Tucker, Hunter Webb, Hasson Williams, Madison Williams, Laura Wlodarczak and Congyeng Xiong.

— Dean’s List: Diamond Baldwin, Ashtie Barzinji, Ashley Bethea, Trevor Boyd, Ethan Brayboy, Simuel Brown, Noah Coe, Amber Cook, Hayley Creed, Isaac Dowagiac, Douglas Ferrell, Hannah Goff, Samuel Hall, Elaina Howard, Kristen Jacobs, Alexis James, Jeanna Jones, Emily Jordan, Terri Knight, Caleb Kramer, Micayah McLaughlin, Kaylee Miller, Timothy Moraida, Shannon Norton, Stephon Proctor, Guwanna Rocha, Angela Rowson, Gracelyn Shy, Kayla Strickland and Rickey-Paul Suckoo.