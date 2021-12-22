Tips for avoiding those holiday blues

LAURINBURG — ‘Tis the season to be jolly, but what if you’re not?

People dealing with mental health issues can find navigating the holidays difficult. Whether it’s the first holiday without a loved one or dealing with a mental illness, holidays can be triggering.

“Holidays bring up old memories,” said Candice Clark, clinical social worker and therapist in Laurinburg with Advantage Behavioral Healthcare. “You need to let your friends and family know how you’re feeling. And reach out to a therapist.”

The Mayo Clinic offered some tips to prevent holiday stress on its website. The first tip is to “acknowledge your feelings.”

Clark echos that advice.

“It’s important to talk about your feelings,” she said. “And just because you feel sad or a longing to be with a loved one [who passed] it doesn’t mean that you’re not making progress.”

When you talk to someone about your feelings, Clark said make sure it’s someone who will validate how you’re feeling.

“Sometimes it’s hard to talk to family and friends,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “You can’t force yourself to be happy just because it’s the holiday season.”

It’s also OK to spend some time away from everyone, just don’t isolate yourself too much, Clark said.

“If being alone is affecting your work, or you’re sleeping too much then it can be a problem,” she added.

Some options to refresh and regroup include taking a walk at night to stargaze, listening to soothing music or reading a book, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Learn to recognize your holiday triggers, such as financial pressures or personal demands, so that you can combat them before they lead to a meltdown,” said the Mayo Clinic.

Clark said when dealing with younger children who are dealing with emotional issues during the holidays, parents and caregivers should watch for changes in their personalities.

“A lot of times children don’t know how to express what they’re feeling. So, they may start acting out, they may become defiant. And sometimes, they may say my stomach hurts or my head hurts because they don’t know what they’re feeling. It’s important to be mindful of that,” she said.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]