Britt named ‘Jobs Champion’ by N.C. Chamber of Commerce

RALEIGH – The N.C. Chamber of Commerce recognized Sen. Danny Britt as a “Jobs Champion” in its 2021 legislative scorecard.

Sen. Britt (R-Robeson) said, “North Carolina’s economy is booming because of Republican pro-jobs policies like tax cuts and responsible spending. It’s an honor to be recognized by the N.C. Chamber for supporting these successful policies.” Read the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s full report here.

The scorecard measures each legislator’s support for several pro-jobs legislative initiatives in 2021, including bills that:

· Improve North Carolina’s competitive business climate;

· Build on the state’s education and talent supply;

· Support the infrastructure and energy supply that powers North Carolina’s job growth.

Sen. Britt has a lifetime pro-jobs score of 98%.