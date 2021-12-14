Red Cross seeks volunteers in Scotland Co.

LAURINBURG – Winter is coming. That also means an uptick in house fires. Heating systems, fireplaces and other ways people warm their homes haven’t been used in months.

But when temperatures drop, the heat comes on.

The Red Cross is an agency that helps victims of house fires, says this time of the year, more volunteers are needed in Scotland County.

Nationally, the Red Cross responds to an emergency every eight minutes. That’s one of the reasons why the Sandhills Chapter of the Red Cross is seeking more volunteers for the disaster action team.

Laural Friesland, volunteer recruitment specialist for the American Red Cross of Eastern NC, said the Red Cross responds to two fires a month in Scotland County. And with cold weather blowing in, the need increases for assistance.

“We’re looking for compassionate and empathic people who would go out to [house fires] and help comfort and support people,” she said.

There are also virtual options for volunteers who want to help, but don’t want to go to a scene, Friesland said. All volunteers who will respond to emergencies must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen said with a little effort, house fires caused by heating systems can be minimized. Before lighting the fireplace, he said it’s recommended to get the chimney cleaned by a professional company.

“It is recommended all chimneys have annual cleaning by a professional chimney company prior to burning in the fireplace. A clogged chimney can result in chimney fires that can spread to your home’s walls and attic area,” he said.

If using space heaters or alternative types of heat sources, McQueen said to follow the manufactures directions.

“Never plug a space heater into a drop cord. Space heaters pull a lot of watts and load on the electrical cord causing fires and failure of the cord. Always plug in directly to the wall outlet. Always be present when same is on, and unplug when you leave the home,” he said.

And during this festive season, McQueen cautions people with live Christmas trees to keep an eye on them.

“Check the water level in the stand every other day, a dry tree is very dangerous and flammable,” he said.

Want to volunteer? Start the process by logging on to www.redcross.org.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]