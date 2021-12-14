Great Christmas Light Contest winners revealed

LAURINBURG — Nineteen individuals and one neighborhood registered for a chance to win the Great Christmas Light Contest put on by the folks with ‘Tis the Season and the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber iof Commerce.

Four judges reviewed the 20 locations over the weekend and determined the winners based on overall appearance, special effects, creativity and arrangement.

The top three locations were:

The awards are as follows.

— First place ($500) — James Chacvis at 427 Fairly Street

— Second Place ($300) — Phyllis Lowery at 13160 Currie Drive

— Third Place ($200) — Pat Ellis at 1207 Dunbar Drive

“We would like to thank everyone for participating and helping share the joy of Christmas across the county, said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber. “The judges had a difficult time this year because they were all quality entries.”

Winners will be presented award signs to be placed in their yard for the remainder of the holiday season.

