LAURINBURG — This is a Scotland Sports Update from the basketball scene at Scotland High School.

It’s rivalry week as the Scotland High basketball teams will take on their heated rivals, the Richmond Raiders.

The schedule is as follows:

Junior Varsity

Girls JV: Tuesday, Dec. 9- Scotland at Richmond- 5 p.m.

Girls JV: Friday, Dec. 12- Scotland vs. Richmond – 6 p.m.

Boys JV: Tuesday, Dec. 9- Scotland at Richmond- 6:30 p.m.

Boys JV: Wednesday, Dec. 10- Scotland vs. Richmond- 6:30 p.m.

Boys JV: Friday, Dec. 12- Scotland vs. Richmond- 4:30 p.m.

Varsity

Girls Varsity: Tuesday, Dec. 9- Scotland vs. Richmond – 6 p.m.

Girls Varsity: Friday, Dec. 12- Scotland at Richmond- 6 p.m.

Boys Varsity: Tuesday, Dec. 9- Scotland vs. Richmond—7:30 p.m.

Boys Varsity: Friday, Dec. 12- Scotland at Richmond- 7:30 p.m.