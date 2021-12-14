Potato pepperoni Margherita pizza a real kick

Don’t be afraid to add hash browns and potato chips to your pizza for an extra crunch and kick of flavor.

This is a classic Margherita pizza made with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil, but with the addition of crispy hash browns, mini pepperoni slices and crushed potato chips on the crust.

This recipe takes 40 minutes to complete.

***

Ingredients …

1 each (1 lb.) Pizza Crust

¾ cup Marinara Sauce

1 cup Fresh Mozzarella Slices (Shredded Mozzarella can be subbed)

½ cup Mini Pepperoni (Regular Pepperoni can be subbed)

1 cup Frozen Shredded Hash Browns, cooked until crispy

¼ pound Fresh Tomatoes, sliced ¼ inch thick

2 tablespoons Fresh Basil, chopped

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

¼ cup Sour Cream and crushed Cheddar Potato Chips

***

Directions …

Preheat the oven to 425 °F and arrange a rack on the lowest position of the oven.

Spread the pizza dough out into a 12-inch circle onto a sheet pan lined with a silicon baking mat, parchment paper or lightly oiled aluminum foil.

Spread the sauce on the pizza dough, leaving a 1-inch gap for the crust.

Arrange the mozzarella slices and cooked shredded hash browns on top of the sauced portion of the pizza.

Bake the pizza for 15-20 minutes or until the crust is nice and golden.

Remove the pizza from the oven and arrange the pepperoni slices, tomato slices and fresh basil on top of the pizza.

Brush the crust with the olive oil and sprinkle the crushed chips on the crust. Enjoy!

