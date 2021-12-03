Three arrested after Thursday robbery; shot man in nose

LAUREL HILL —Three men have been arrested after a robbery left a man shot in the nose.

According to Capt. Randy Dover from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Fork Street on Thursday just after 4:30 p.m. for a shots fired call.

“(The three men) went up in the guy’s yard and stole his firearm from him and pistol-whipped him,” Dover said. “When they pistol-whipped him, the gun went off and grazed his nose.”

The three men then fled in a red car. The man was treated for the injury.

“One of the deputies got to the scene and cleared it and, as another deputy was responding to the scene, he saw the red car near Bayfield Road,” Dover said. “The deputy then turned around to pull over the vehicle when the driver turned on Bayfield Road and stopped before the passengers all fled … they fled to the next street over which was Rhonda Street. That’s where we apprehended two suspects and Probation and Parole went back later and got the third.”

The three arrested were 19-year-old Adrian Cartero of Rhonda Street, 18-year-old Jaterrean Shaw of Pankeytown Road and 22-year-old Jacob Ray Williams of Loch Raven Road in Lumberton.

All three were charged with common law robbery, larceny of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, three counts of assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, felony conspiracy and resisting a public officer.

Each was given a $75,000 bond.

