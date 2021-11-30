Combs resigns as SCS finance officer

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is on the hunt for a new finance officer for the second time in 2021.

Kevin Combs, who took over the position on March 1, resigned from the position on Sunday, according to Public Information Officer Dave Wells.

Combs has been with the district since 2013 working as the instructional technology director, where he led the district in rolling out the Google platform making Scotland County Schools one of the first districts in the state to adopt Google Apps for Educators. Prior to beginning his career in education, his work experience included positions in corporate finance and business.

While the school system looks for its new finance officer, Chief Accountability and Technology Officer Michael Riles and Director of Federal Programs Barbara Adams will be providing additional support to State Certified Finance Officer Mary Blue and the finance department.

