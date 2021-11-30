Annual Christmas parade kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday

LAURINBURG — With 150 entries for the annual Jackon’s Diesel Laurinburg Christmas Parade, Saturday’s parade will be a sight to see.
Going from Railroad Street straight down South Main Street and ending at Plaza Road, the route is just over 2 miles long, allowing plenty of room for families to gather on the side of the streets to watch. The parade begins at 3 p.m.
“Each year we keep getting more interesting and we want it to keep getting bigger and better,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “I’m really excited because we have some great sponsors this year. We’re very excited that Jackson’s Diesel is our naming sponsor since they’ve always enjoyed participating in the event.
“We also have sponsors for each of the four bands performing this year; we have Scotland High School who is being sponsored by Cascades; Geiko out of Cumberland County is sponsoring the EE Smith Band and the Marlboro County Band; Garland Pierce andJohn Easterling III are sponsoring the Hoke County Band.
“We’re very thankful for these sponsors because it allows us to have these bands in our parade,” English continued. “Every year we’re asked by the community if we can bring more bands in to perform during the parade so we listened and because of these sponsors we were able to.”
The event will also be streamed live on Facebook via the Chamber’s page.
“Special thanks to Gary Gallman who will be out MC for the event and to Scotland High student Naomi Goldson who will be running the camera,” English said. “We’re also going to have Scotland County Schools CTE Director Jonathan McRae out getting some drone footage of the parade as well. So even if you can’t make it out you’ll still be able to get to watch from home.”
The 2021 Laurinburg Christmas parade lineup:
95.1 WLNC Hometown Radio – Scotland Broadcasting
American Legion 10th District Commander
American Red Cross of Sandhills Disaster Response
American Red Cross of Sandhills Robotic ERV
Big Ken
Boy Scout Troop 400
Brian Rush Educational Scholarship Fund
Carolina Hearts Home Care
Carolina Hearts Home Care
Cascades
Chamber of Commerce – Chairman of the Board – Mary Sue Rabon
Changing The Game Motorcycles
Changing The Game Motorcycles
Changing The Game Motorcycles
Changing The Game Motorcycles
Changing The Game Motorcycles
City of Laurinburg Officials
City of Laurinburg Officials
City of Laurinburg Officials
City of Laurinburg Officials
City of Laurinburg Officials
City of Laurinburg Officials – Mayor Jim Willis & Frances
Colour Me Creatif
Jackson Diesel Parade Sponsor
First Responders
Hasty Realty/Nic’s Pic Kwik
State Employees Credit Union
New Greater St James WPW
Richmond Community College
Cascades Tissue Group – Wagram
Wade Dunbar Insurance/Bob’s Jewel Shop
Scotland Health Care System
Emanuel Temple
Scotland County DSS & SCATS
Cotton Bowl Queen – Adrianna Locklear and Cheerleaders
Cub Scout Troop 444
DAAB – Domestic Assault & Bullying
DAAB – Domestic Assault & Bullying
Dunkin Donuts
Dynamic Elite Dance Company
East Laurinburg Baptist Church
Edge Grading & Hauling/Frizzell Trucking
Edge Grading & Hauling/Frizzell Trucking
EE Smith Band Sponsor Banner – Geico
EE Smith Marching Band
Elite Southern Charms Tarheel Miss North Carolina – Bella Bamperbouldin
Elite Southern Charms Tarheel State King – Ellis Bamperbouldin
Emanual Temple
Faded K-9 Dog Grooming LLC
Faded K-9 Dog Grooming LLC
Fierce Dance Company
Fire Chief Jordan McQueen
Future Scots United
Future Scots United
Gibson FD Engine
Hoke County Band Sponsor Banner – Rev Garland Pierce & John Easterling III
Hoke County Marching Band
Infinity Home Care Services
Jackson’s Diesel Sponsor Banner
James Davis – Sling Shot
James Davis – Sling Shot
Kay’s Variety Store
L & K Bails
L & K Bails
Laurel Hill Fire Department
Laurel Hill Fire Department
Laurel Hill Fire Department
Laurel Hill First Baptist Church Golden Age King
Laurel Hill First Baptist Church Golden Age Queen
Laurel Hill First Baptist Church King Runner Up
Laurel Hill First Baptist Church Queen Runner Up
Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta
Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc
Laurinburg Fire Department – Engine 6
Laurinburg Fire Department – Brush Truck
Laurinburg Fire Department – Ladder Truck
Laurinburg Police Department – Scotland County Sheriff Dept
Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home
Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home
Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home
Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home
Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home
Legacy Dance Academy (Triple Toe)
Legacy Dance Academy (Triple Toe)
Marlboro County Marching Band
Marlboro County Marching Band Sponsor Banner – Geico
Marti’s Purty Pets LLC
Marti’s Purty Pets LLC
Mega Force
Miss Southern Native 2021-2022 – Brooke Locklear
Mt. Scottish Lodge 188
Mt. Scottish Lodge 188
Mt. Scottish Lodge 188
NAACP Mother of the Year
NAACP Youth
NC Representative Garland Pierce
NC Senator Danny Britt
New Greater St James WPW
Purcell Funeral Home – car
Purcell Funeral Home – Limo
Raiders – Flag Football Champions 64
Robert Grant
Safe Kid’s Mid-Carolinas Region
Sandhills Seahawks
Sandhills Seahawks
Sarah’s Tax Service
Sarah’s Tax Service
SCATS Bus
Scotland Bling
Scotland County Commissioner – Officials
Scotland County Commissioner – Tim Ivey
Scotland County Commissioners – BJ Gibson
Scotland County Commissioners – John Alford
Scotland County Schools Bus w/School Board Members
Scotland County Schools Superintendent/Board Chair – car
Scotland Early College
Scotland High School Band
Scotland High School Marching Band
Scotland High School Marching Band Sponsor Banner – Cascades
Scottish Pilot Club Ambassador Barbara Mack
Service Transportation
Service Transportation
SHS Cheerleaders
SHS Color Guard
SHS FBLA
SHS FFA
SHS Homecoming King – James Watts
SHS Homecoming Queen – Darasia Williams
SHS JROTC Cadets
Smith Accounting & Tax Service
Spring Hill Cheerleaders
Spring Hill Football Team
St Andrews Cheer
Stewartsville FD Engine 53
THE CHURCH
THE CHURCH
Theo’s Detailing
Theo’s Detailing
Theo’s Detailing
Theo’s Detailing
‘Tis the Season
TNT Elite All-Stars Cheer & Dance Company
Two Hawk Employment Services
United Way
VMB Car Club
VMB Car Club
VMB Car Club
VMB Car Club
Wagram Official
Wagram Officials
Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]