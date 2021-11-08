St. Andrews’ remains undefeated in equestrian competition

LAURINBURG — This past weekend saw competition at the St. Andrews Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Western Show. Competitors from Clemson University, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State University, and Liberty University joined St. Andrews in Laurinburg for a weekend full of horse showing.

Saturday morning, St. Andrews kicked off Western Horse Show No. 3 of the season with a win from Amanda Delgado in Level I Western Horsemanship. Amy McKenzie and Jerica Bozio also earned blue ribbons for their rides in Beginner Western Horsemanship and Level 2 Western Horsemanship, respectively. Leah Cash earned a third place with her ride on Grant in Rookie B. Sarah Beth Felker began her winning weekend with a 1st in Open Horsemanship with a lovely ride aboard Chip.

Also …

— Mary Steven Blackmon earned second on Fancy in Beginner Western Horsemanship

— Dalton Louthan earned first on Fancy in Rookie B Western Horsemanship

— Victoria Garvin won first in Level II Ranch Riding on Oscar

— Adrianna DiSilvestro earned a third-place finish in Level I Western Horsemanship on Grant

— Sarah Beth Felker won first in Open Reining aboard Blackjack

The St. Andrews Knights earned a total of 42 points to take the High Point Team title for Saturday. Liberty University took home the Reserve High Point Team title with 34 points. Sarah Beth Felker earned the title of High Point Rider for Saturday with 14 points from her two wins in Open Horsemanship and Open Reining.

On, Sunday, competitors were faced with another chilly and windy morning, but the horses and riders were ready to compete. Adrianna DiSilvestro had the first class and the first win of the day with Rafe in Level I Horsemanship. In Rookie B Western Horsemanship, Shelby Evans rode to a second-place finish with Fancy.

Also …

— Sarah Beth Felker won first in Open Horsemanship on Reba and first in Open Reining on Blackjack

— Amy McKenzie earned first in Beginner Western Horsemanship on Rafe

— Victoria Garvin took first aboard Yogi in Level II Ranch Riding

— Jerica Bozio earned second in Level II Ranch Riding on Oscar and first in Level II Western Horsemanship on Grant.

— Mary Steven Blackmon won first in Beginner Western Horsemanship on Yogi

— Amanda Delgado finished secnd on Rafe in Level I Horsemanship

— Kaitlyn Howard earned first in Rookie B Western Horsemanship on Peanut

With another High Point Team title on Sunday, the St. Andrews Western Team remains undefeated. Sarah Beth Felker received the High Point Rider title for the second day in a row and Jerica Bozio rode to win Reserve High Point title for her first and second place rides Level II Western Horsemanship and Level II Ranch Riding, respectively.

Michelle K. Habick is the director of public relations and media for St. Andrews University.