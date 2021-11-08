LAURINBURG – Access to primary care is increasing with the addition of Physician Assistant Mike Cox, who will rejoin the teams at Harris Family Practice and Maxton Family Practice effective Thursday.

Cox received his undergraduate degree at Western Carolina University and is a graduate of New York Institute of Technology where he received his master of physician assistant studies. He has seven years experience as a physician’s assistant.

Cox served in the United States Navy after graduating high school. He was a firefighter/paramedic at the Lumberton Fire Department and was the chief before retiring in 2010 with a total of 26 years’ experience. Mike and his wife have three sons and six grandchildren. He also enjoys sporting events and traveling with his wife.

“We are happy to have an additional provider at the Maxton and Harris Family practices,” said Dr. Shelly Lowery, chief medical officer. “Mike will split his time between the two and will be an asset to both practices. With Mike being on our team in the past, many of our past and present patients will know him. Mike will help increase our ability to get patients in quicker and in return decrease wait times.

We look forward to giving the residents of Laurinburg, Maxton and our surrounding communities another healthcare provider option for care,” she added.

To schedule an appointment with Cox, PA-C at Harris Family Practice, call 910-276-6767 or at Maxton Family Practice at 910-844-4077.