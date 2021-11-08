LAURINBURG — Saturday night’s 28th annual Scotland Memorial Foundation “Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving” raised thousands of dollars in a matter of minutes.

The virtual event saw many from the community and beyond donating to the “Fund the Need,” which raised more than $60,000 in less than 30 minutes. This year’s “Fund the Need” went toward the “Free Mammogram Screening Program,” which helps provide free mammogram screening to women who are unable to afford the costs associated with getting a regular mammogram.

“We don’t have our total yet, since still have people who are calling to donate money to our ‘Fund the Need,’” said Executive Director Kirsten Dean. “Overall, Saturday night went fantastic. This event isn’t about myself or the Foundation but about those who are participating and donating to help the patients of the Scotland Health Care System.”

During the event, the Ritz Raffle drawing was held with the winner being Laurel Hill resident Peggy Rice. Dean added Rice took the $10,000 in place of the tractor or car and the ceremony of giving her the check will be happening in the near future.

“As always I’m humbled by the generosity of this community and their want to help our health care system,” Dean said. “It was a wonderful night and none of it would have been possible without the help of our sponsors, underwriters and everyone who gave an in-kind donation. I cannot say thank you enough to everyone.”

Dean added for those who still want to give to the “Fund the Need” for the year can contact the Foundation office at 910-291-7551.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.