Man injured in officer-involved shooting

MAXTON — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead Saturday in Maxton in what authorities called a disturbance between family members.

A Robeson County deputy responded to a call in the 100 block of Landis Dr. in Maxton. According to preliminary reports from the sheriff’s office, deputies had visited the location two times earlier during the night, both times related to a “domestic and assault call.”

When a deputy returned to the same address at 11:23 p.m. “the deputy encountered Ryan Austin Brooks, 30, of Maxton, who was armed with a knife,” according to a report provided to The Robesonian.

The report stated that the deputy attempted to speak with the subject for several minutes to try to calm the situation.

“While speaking with Brooks, the man aggressively approached the officer with the knife and was shot,” the report states.

Brooks was transported to an undisclosed medical center where he was treated for non life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera. Following normal procedures such as this, the officer was placed on administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigation completes its investigation into the shooting.