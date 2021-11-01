Shooting leaves 2 Robeson County men dead

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Police Department and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Saturday shooting that left two Robeson County men dead here.

Fairmont police received a report Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. of a person “possibly shot” in the 900 block of Leesville Road on Saturday, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards.

Officers found one man dead inside of a vehicle and another dead outside of the vehicle, Edwards said in a prepared statement.

“Names are being withheld until next of kin have been notified,” Edwards wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

If anyone has information about they case, they are asked to contact the Fairmont Police Department by calling 910-628-9766 ext. 224 or 910-628-5115.

***

UNC Health Southeastern earns its first ENERGY STAR certification

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern has announced that its medical center in Lumberton has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance.

“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Jean Lupinacci, chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial and Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”

ENERGY STAR-certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25% of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

***

2 men sentenced in connection with 2014 fatal shooting

LUMBERTON — Two men have been sentenced to prison in connection to a 2014 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Bo Junior Locklear.

During Thursday’s murder trial, presided by Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow, both men were fiound guilty.

Antonio Tyquan Purcell, of St. Pauls, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shootingon that took place Dec. 8, 2014, on Ira Road, according to Matt Scott, Robeson County District Attorney.

Purcell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Robeson County Court by Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow, he said.

Marcell Martice McCoy of Shannon was charged with accessory after the fact, first-degree murder, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Gwen Chavis-Locklear, a Trial Court coordinator for Robeson County Superior Court and media spokesperson.

McCoy pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, according to Scott. He was charged with a minimum of six years (73 months) and a maximum of a little more than eight years (100 months).

***

Hamlet shooting suspect captured in Greensboro

HAMLET — U.S. Marshalls apprehended a man wanted for a Hamlet shooting that left two people injured.

Michael Dequan Johnson, 30, is charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. Those charges were filed a day after the shooting.

The Marshalls captured Johnson on Friday, Oct. 29 in Greensboro, NC. He was interviewed and processed with the aid of the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers identified two adults victims at the scene; one male, one female. Both victims had been shot multiple times. The victims have not yet been identified.

From Champion media reports