LAURINBURG — This summer offers young female athletes between the ages of 9 and 15 the opportunity to spike their way to success. In Scotland County, volleyball is making its way into town, with the arrival of volleyball at Scotland County Parks and Recreation. This is the ideal opportunity, as volleyball is officially here.

A great opportunity is being presented by Scotland County Parks & Recreation, as volleyball registration is currently open from May 30 to June 28. Players can compete in the 12U or 15U divisions for just $15. Parents must register their children at www.scotlandcounty.org. The location of all the matches will be held at the Laurel Hill Community Center.

Time is running out, registration is nearly over. This is a great chance for you to show off your skills and showcase your talent. Now is the time for Scotland County’s youthful athletes; don’t pass up this chance.