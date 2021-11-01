Scots’ marching band takes seven first-place awards

OAK RIDGE — The Scotland High School marching band completed its competition season by taking home seven first-place awards on Saturday at Northwest Guilford High School.

The Fighting Scots’ marching band took first place in the following categories:

— Drum major

— Color guard

— Percussion

— Marching

— General effect

— Music performance

Scotland High was also given a “superior” rating within Class ^A, which was good for first place in the class.

“I’m very proud of our students, they’ve worked very hard,” stated Britton Goodwin, band director.

The Fighting Scots will now focus on performing during Scotland High’s playoff football game on Friday, getting ready for the Laurinburg Christmas Parade and the annual Winter Concert in December.