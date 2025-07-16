LAURINBURG — Put away the baseballs and break out the softballs, as the countdown is on for the FCA Fundraiser Camp.

The camp is scheduled for August 2 at Optimist Park. Led by five outstanding athletes, Dawson Blue, Madison Dixon, Maddie Johnson, A’mari Adams and Lilly Fulghum, are teaming up to host a softball fundraiser camp to help focus on the fundamentals and empower young players.

Camp registration is currently open to girls aged 8-14; the registration deadline is July 31, and the cost to participate is $20.

The location of the event will be held at Optimist Park, 9961 South Turnpike Rd., Laurinburg, NC 28352.

