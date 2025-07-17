LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots football team is known for bringing the drive and excitement to Scotland County; now it’s time to take that drive to the golf course.

Come out and support the Scotland Football Golf Tournament presented by Driggers Construction on August 9 at 9 a.m. at the Scotch Meadows Country Club.

The tournament is limited to 20 teams, with a team fee of $300; a hole sponsor is $100 and a team & hole sponsor is $350.

Registration is open. Contact Richard Bailey or Chip Wells for further information.