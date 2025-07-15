Drew Leonhard(middle) smiles with Michael Wright (left) and Billy Norris (right) after winning a signed Michael Wright jersey.

LAURINBURG — Monday night was electric in Scotland County as the Hooligans won in a dramatic walk-off winner. The excitement didn’t stop there; former Major League baseball player Michael Wright was in attendance at Legion Park.

Wright grew up in Gibson, NC and Laurel Hill, NC. He would take the ceremonial first pitch in the Hooligans’ match against the Shallotte Shallywags.

Wright’s journey started at Pate Gardner Elementary School, Laurel Hill Elementary School, Carver Middle School and Scotland High School before transferring to Whiteville High School, where he graduated. After high school, Wright played collegiate baseball at East Carolina University, where he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round. He would later play for the Seattle Mariners, the White Sox and in South Korea.

“I played three years at East Carolina University,” Wright stated. “As a city, Laurinburg is growing. It’s awesome that Laurinburg has a team. These players have the opportunity to come from all over the world to experience Laurinburg.”

Wright spent the evening engaging with fans, signing autographs, taking pictures and giving away special pieces of his baseball journey, including a signed jersey and a pair of game-worn cleats.

“Billy Norris asked me to come here and throw the first pitch,” Wright said. “This is the first year Laurinburg has a team. I played at Legion Park, and it’s pretty cool to come back and see what the city has to offer.”

For Wright, the memories at Legion Park are deeply meaningful.

“It’s great; I played here my ninth grade year and also post-50 Junior Legion,” Wright stated. “The only bone I’ve ever broken in my body was on this field during practice. I’ve had a lot of fun here, lots of great practices, amazing memories.”

Laurinburg has been known for producing some of the best baseball talent, such as Russ Adams, Brent Butler, Willie Edward Jones, Wes Covington, Alex Malloy and Parker Byrd.

