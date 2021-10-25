Escaped inmate located near Randleman

RANDLEMAN — The Scotland Correctional inmate who escaped while at a worksite Thursday has been located and apprehended.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Mundy (prison No. 0296162), 52, was apprehended while walking southbound on U.S. 220 Business near Randleman around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office received two calls about a man walking on the road wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts who the callers believed could be Mundy. When officers located the man, it was revealed to be Mundy and he was taken into custody and transferred to the custody of the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Mundy fled after he stole the keys to a brown-gray pickup dump truck at the worksite at the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School on McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg.

The truck was found abandoned on Friday around 8:30 a.m. by a Randleman Police Department officer on North Main Street in Randleman.

Mundy is a minimum-custody offender who was serving a sentence for a 2004 conviction in Randolph County for robbery with a dangerous weapon. His projected release date was August 2025.

State prison staff were actively involved in the search and the investigation into the escape. Mundy was moved to a higher custody state prison facility and will be facing charges for his escape.

