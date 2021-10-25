Lost grant investigation continuing

LAURINBURG — The Industrial Development Funds Grant Committee is set to meet again on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to continue looking into what exactly went wrong during a state grant project between Scotland County and Edwards Wood Products that ended up costing taxpayers $575,000 over 10 years.

The committee held its first official meeting earlier in the month, during which members questioned missing emails and decided to reach out to the state auditors who were also looking into the debacle.

“There were a lot of emails missing from the packet we received at our first meeting,” said Commissioner Tim Ivey. “One of my questions is, are there missing emails that could help fill in the blanks, or was there no communication between any of the parties involved at the time?

“If the latter is the case, I am curious as to why,” he added.

The emails Ivey was referring to are communications between Economic Development Director Mark Ward, Grant Writer Emily Miller, the company TRACK, North Carolina Department of Commerce, County Manager Kevin Patterson, Edwards Wood Products and any other entities that may have been involved in the grant process.

