Sheriff’s Office to host trunk-or-treat event Friday

LAURINBURG — Scotland County children will get a chance to dress up a little bit early for Halloween this Friday for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat event.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Scotland County Courthouse. Lt. Det. Amanda Williams said the Sheriff’s Office will be accepting candy donations until the day of the event if people would like to donate.

“We will be cutting the line off at 8 p.m., so if you want to get in line then do so by 8 p.m.,” Williams said. “Last year we did run out of candy by the end of it, but we also didn’t start collecting as early — so this year I feel like we will have enough candy to give out to everyone who gets in line before 8 p.m.”

Williams added various other entities in the county were invited to come out and see their vehicles up for the Trunk or Treat so she’s hoping not just for a good crowd of residents coming through but other organizations from throughout the county.

“I love Halloween it’s my favorite holiday,” William said. “I love getting to see all the kids dressed up and smiling. Last year when we had the event it was especially beautiful getting to see all the kids happy and smiling without masks on since they were in their vehicles. It’s just a great event for us to get to see so many people from the community in a happy environment.”

Williams did add parents and children will have to stay in their vehicles throughout the event to maintain social distancing.

“This is going to be a fun event so bring your kids out,” William said. “We just ask that people do stay in their vehicles so that everyone can stay safe and keep everything running smoothly.”

For anyone who still wants to donate candy or a monetary donation for candy, the items can be donated at the Sheriff’s Office at 212 Biggs St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone with questions can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-277-3114.

