A Little Old-Fashioned Bakery and Catering is open for business

LAURINBURG — A Little Old-Fashioned Bakery and Catering opened its doors for the first time on Monday and owner Lisa McLean Grooms is hoping the long journey that lead to this will allow her to continue bringing smiles to the faces of her patrons while exciting their taste buds.

“I am so excited and I feel extremely blessed to finally see this day arrive,” said Grooms. “I can’t wait to see everyone come in and enjoy the meals and desserts I have to offer.”

Before the opening on Monday morning, Grooms already had her first customer waiting to be served.

Susan Coble of Laurinburg said she was determined to be the very first customer so she could show her support for the bakery.

“I’ve always supported Lisa,” said Coble. “She is amazing and I wish her the greatest success. She always has the best attitude ever.”

Coble bought four cheesecakes to share with her coworkers and Grooms stored away one of the dollar bills so she can place it on her wall and always remember the moment.

“I am just so thankful for the support of my customers and really look forward to meeting those I have not had the honor to serve yet,” said Grooms.

At this time, Grooms said she is only offering pick-up and delivery.

“We will only be delivering to businesses,” said Grooms. “We also will not be requiring any minimum amount of orders for delivery as long as the business is in the downtown area from Railroad Street to the Carolina Hearts building. Any businesses outside of that area will need to place a minimum order of four items.”

A Little Old-Fashioned Bakery and Catering is located at 110 A E. Church St. in Laurinburg. To place an order or for information on the services Grooms offers, call 910-361-4596.

The bakery will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

What’s on the menu

Grooms will be offering various sandwiches which will each be served with a bag of chips and a side.

“I also offer all house-made salads, such as chicken salad, egg salad, pimento cheese, and crab salad by the pound,” said Grooms. “I have fresh green salads as well with dressing options of balsamic, buttermilk ranch, chipotle ranch, house and thousand island.

House-made dressings will be available for individual sale by the pound as well.

“I will have various desserts offered daily and upon request or order,” Grooms said.

For a detailed list of deserts offered by Grooms, visit her Facebook page.

“I will have an actual grand opening event once we get settled into the routine of our day-to-day operations,” said Grooms. “I look forward to seeing everyone come out for the event and I will let everyone know when I have the date and time nailed down.”

