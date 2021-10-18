Scotland Band continues to be superior

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High Marching Band traveled to Grays Creek High School on Saturday to perform in another competition.

“Our band received a rating of superior yet again and our guard placed first,” said Director Britton Goodwin to WLNC. “We also received the Spirit Award for being the band of the day.”

Goodwin said the band will continue to get better, continue to work hard and make some changes to its performance.

“We will not be traveling on Oct. 23 but we are headed to North West Gilford High School outside of Greensboro on Oct. 30,” said Goodwin. “We are also looking forward to the Richmond game the night before on Oct. 29 where our seniors will be recognized.”