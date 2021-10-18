Redistricting and public hearing set for Tuesday meeting

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council is set to meet Tuesday with a short agenda.

Items on the agenda include a public hearing to rezone 329 Gill St. from residential to general business; an update on load management from ElectriCities; an update from the I. Ellis Johnson School Restoration Committee; and a discussion on the proposed redistricting of the city.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers in city hall located at 303 W. Church St. For those who are unable to attend the meeting, it will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact City Clerk Jenny Tippett at 910-291-2590 or email at [email protected]