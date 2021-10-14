LAURINBURG — Safe Kids Mid-Carolina’s Region will be hosting two medicine drops before Halloween.

The events will be on Oct. 21 at Health Innovations from 1 to 3 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scotland County Courthouse.

The idea behind the medicine drops is for people to get rid of old medications so that kids won’t get into them and that the medications are disposed of in a proper manner.

The medicine is boxed up and given to an evidence custodian who then takes it to the SBI or the DEA drop-off spot where it is then taken and incinerated.

According to the statistics from the North Carolina Department of Insurance, in 2020 32,000,000 pills were incinerated and in 2019 50,600,000 were incinerated.

Safe Kids Mid-Carolina includes Scotland, Richmond, Moore, Montgomery, Hoke and Lee counties.

In April, Scotland County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Darryl Ford was out on Roper Street for a medicine drop where thousands of pills were dropped off to be properly disposed of.

