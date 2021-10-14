Knights to host plate sale fundraiser

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights football team is inviting everyone to come out on Saturday to its fundraiser, which will be going on while the team battles it out on the gridiron against its rival competitor.

“We will be having a plate sale,” said defensive line coach and fundraiser coordinator AJ Holke. “Each plate will include chicken quarters, coleslaw, cowboy beans, a roll and a drink.”

Holke said the team is prepared to feed up to 200.

“The plates are selling for $10 each,” said Holke. “This fundraiser will help us outfit our players with travel gear, allowing us to look in unison when we take our team on the road or participate in events within the community.”

The plate sale will be located on the Northside Endzone which is next to the softball field dugout and batting cage inside the football field gate.

“You do not need to attend the game to get yourself some delicious food while also supporting Knights Football,” said Holke. “Food can be picked up between the hours of 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.”

Acceptable payment methods are cash or CashApp to $AMYOXENTINE.

“For this particular game we are also accepting a bag of candy for entry.,” said Holke. “This candy will help our Student Athletic Advisory Committee to give out candy to Scotland County children during our Annual Trunk or Treat and Haunted Gym events.”

The game begins at 1 p.m. and regular admission is $5 per person.

About the rivalry

Kentucky Christian is based out of Grayson, Kentucky. According to Holke, both football programs are relatively young, with both schools’ mascots being Knights within the same conference.

“SAU wears blue as its primary color and KCU wears red as its primary color,” said Holke. “The rival series is tied at 1-1 with the largest margin of victory at seven points.

“Both games have come down to the final two minutes and last possession scores,” continued Holke. “The rivalry is called ‘The Knights Classic”.

