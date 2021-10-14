Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their unsecured vehicle and stole a debit card. The card was then used to make unauthorized purchases totaling $589.01.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had forced entry through their rear door but nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their home through an unsecured rear door and stole a 75-inch TV.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — An 82-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had transferred $1,314.20 from their checking account.

Distribution of obscene material

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a report of sexually explicit videos and photos of a woman being posted on social media without her content. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michael McLaurin, 30, of Willow Drive was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County court. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Reed, 33, of Wagram was arrested Wednesday for disorderly conduct, assault on a government official and resisting arrest. He was given a $5,000 bond.