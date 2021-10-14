Fall Litter Sweep winner is new team

Courtesy photo The Knights of Columbus of St. Mary Catholic Church collected trash off of Biggs and Main streets during the annual Fall Litter Sweep. The group picked up numerous bags of trash and were deemed the winners of the sweep and will be given a $200 Chamber gift certificate.

LAURINBURG — As the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team’s annual Fall Litter Sweep came to an end recently, two teams have been announced as the winners for the event.

The annual event took place from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, with the newest team taking home first place of a $200 Chamber gift certificate.

“The Knights of Columbus from St. Marys Catholic Church were new participants this year and, based on pictures they submitted, they made the biggest impact in the areas of Biggs and Main streets,” said Executive Director Chris English. “Carolina Hearts Homecare was the second place winner and picked up litter on Wilkerson Drive.”

Carolina Hearts will receive $100 in Chamber gift certificates.

Litter is a large issue, not just in the county but across the state with the N.C. Department of Transportation expecting to pick up more litter in 2021 than in any previous year, according to a report from May. The report included that at that time 6.3 million pounds of litter had been picked up from roadsides in 2021.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in the Fall Litter Sweep,” English said. “Again we cannot thank these groups and individuals enough for keeping Scotland County clean and green.”

For information on the anti-litter initiative follow the Scotland County Anti-Litter Facebook page.

If you spot someone littering from their vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app, which can be downloaded at ncdot.gov/litter.

