LPD welcomes new officer

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department swore in its newest officer on Sunday.

Scotland County native Heather Nicole Roller was sworn in as an officer at the police department and was accompanied by her husband Jordan Roller, mother Cindy Pittman and her nephew.

Roller attended Scotland Early College High School while living in Laurinburg before moving to McColl, South Carolina where she attended Marlboro County High School before obtaining her GED.

She then attended Northeastern Technical College and Richmond Community College to become a certified nursing assistant between 2017-18.

In 2021, Roller enrolled at RCC again to begin the basic law enforcement training program before graduating in September 2021.