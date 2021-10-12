Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

GIBSON — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing local man.

According to a press release, 33-year-old Cientelle William Covington was reported missing on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office has done several searches with assistance from the State Beauru of Investigation but have not located Covington or any clues as to his whereabouts.

Covington is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes, dark hair and dark skin. He was last seen in the Gibson area of Scotland County but is also known to be in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County, South Carolina.

Anyone who has seen Covington or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Capt. Randy Dover at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332, Ext. 1, or dial 911.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]