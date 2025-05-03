LAURINBURG —Scotland senior Addison Johnson signed her papers to play collegiate volleyball at Methodist University during a signing ceremony on Friday afternoon at the Scotland High School media center. Methodist is a DIII program located in Fayetteville and competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.

Johnson has been a four-year varsity member of both the Lady Scots volleyball and softball programs. Johnson was a dominant force on the court during her time with the Scots, especially during her senior season, where she was named the team MVP as well as to the All-State team at the conclusion of a season where Scotland advanced to the third round of the 3A state playoffs. Johnson passed 1,000 career kills with the Scots during the season and led the team in that category by a wide margin (had 517 with the next closest being 335).

Johnson also led Scotland in several other statistics during the 2024 season. Those include blocks (166), serving aces (81), digs (246) and receptions (358).

Johnson will be joining a good team as the Monarchs went 23-6 (14-4 against their conference opponents) during the 2024 season. They would fall in a sweep at the hands of William Peace University in the first round of the USA South Volleyball Tournament.

Methodist will begin their 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 at the Cougar Classic in Danville, Virginia. The team’s full season schedule for 2025 can be found on their athletics website here: 2025 Women’s Volleyball Schedule – Methodist University Athletics.

Congratulations to Johnson and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!