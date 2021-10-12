Kuumba Festival remains on hold

LAURINBURG — Back in September, the African-American Heritage Committee announced it would be postponing the 2021 Kuumba Festival.

As of Tuesday, there has been no update on whether or not a new date will be set.

“We did not meet this month,” said the Rev. Darrell “B.J.” Gibson, who is part of the Kuumba committee. “We plan to meet in November and maybe we will have more information after.

According to Gibson, the committee was hoping for an in-person, grand celebration and was planning accordingly.

“However, when we looked at the rising number of persons hospitalized and testing positive we didn’t want our event to be a super spreader,” said Gibson. “Our community is continuing to encourage the mask mandate and social distancing … however, with such an event it’s difficult to ensure that will happen.

“While celebrating is important, safety is our priority,” added Gibson. “We just don’t feel that gathering is worth the risk of people becoming sick.”

For years the event was held at Market Park, but the group moved the festival to South Main Street in 2019.

“We lined the street with vendors who sold all types of foods from collard sandwiches, fish, to ribs and turkey legs,” Gibson said. “We also usually host a program the entire day with African folk tales, Afrocentric dancing, African Attire Fashion Show and so much more. The purpose is to celebrate the authentic creativity of African culture.”

Gibson said he is grateful that the committee sees the concern in the community and decided to move in a manner of unselfishness.

“It’s easy to gloat on the fact that people want to gather and socialize and be together but when you spend as much time as I spend ministering to those sick from COVID-19 and families who have lost loved ones, then you understand not being together now also saves you from having to gather for an unnecessary funeral,” said Gibson.

More information will be provided once it is announced.

