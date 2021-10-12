BOE plans to add a new SRO position

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School will be getting a new kind of school resource officer in its buildings in the near future.

During Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Chief Operations Officer Adell Baldwin spoke to the board about a new position: school safety and engagement officer. The position requires a sworn law enforcement officer with community policing and coalition-building experience whose main goal is creating and maintaining a safe, secure and orderly learning environment for students, teachers and staff.

“This is a position that will be in correlation with the Laurinburg Police Department and through Chief Williams,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “This role will have a dual purpose; to build the relationships with the students and staff but will also have the role of a normal SRO.”

Singletary added the person in the position will also train the other school resource officers about the best ways to build relationships with students.

“While it’s important for us to have a position like this in the school system we want to remind parents to be vigilant when your children are home as well,” Singeltary said. “If you hear your child or even someone in the community saying something that raises concerns bring it to the attention of the district and don’t go straight to social media. Bring those concerns to the people who can possibly do something about it, it goes along with our “See Something Say Something” campaign.”

Singletary added he hopes parents will sit down and talk with their children about the things that are bothering them so they don’t bring it to school and it escalates.

“They’re at the age where, if something happens over the weekend, they’re bringing it to school on Monday and sometimes that wouldn’t happen if they would have sat down with their parents and talked it through,” Singletary said. “This has to be a community effort to make sure children are learning in school and not bringing the things that are going on outside of the classroom into it.”

“We also want parents to be aware of some of these challenges that are going around on social media and to talk about it with your children,” Singletary said. “These things are serious and we don’t take it lightly so make sure they understand that this could lead to serious consequences if they do some of these challenges in the buildings.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]