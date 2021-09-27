Laurel Fest making a comeback

LAUREL HILL — Laurel Fest is coming back and Laurel Hill resident Billy Norris Jr. said it is going to be bigger and better than ever.

“Laurel Fest will be May 13 and 14,” said Norris. “On that Friday, there will be a gospel singing hosted by myself with multiple bands in attendance. After the singing, there will be a movie night for the kids. The singing will start at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 8:30 p.m.”

Norris also said that Saturday will be full of entertainment and fun for all ages.

“We have already started looking for vendors,” said Norris. “Anyone interested in being one can now apply with me or Connie Coleman through our Facebook pages or reaching out to us. We are hoping to have 80 or more vendors this year.”

The events on May 14 are set to begin at 9 a.m. and will wrap up at 9 p.m.

“We were not able to have Laurel Fest last year due to COVID so 2022 will be a big event,” said Norris. “This is our 18th year doing the festival here in Laurel Hill.”

The event will be located at the same location as in the past which is the old Laurel Hill school site.

“Join our Facebook page, Laurelfest Laurel Hill NC, for more information,” said Norris. “We have just locked in a top 40 band and will have other bands for Saturday’s event.”

More information on Laurel Fest festivities will be released when available.

“We are also in the process of planning our Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, which will be held on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.,” said Norris. “More information will be coming for that as well.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]