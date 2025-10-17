PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke hosted its first-ever Southeastern Additive Manufacturing Initiative (SAMI) Expo last week, bringing together students, faculty and industry leaders from across the region for a day of hands-on learning, networking and innovation in 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

The expo featured nearly a dozen vendors and organizations, including America Makes, Phillips AM, Dynamism Inc., Cummings Aerospace, TNT Ventures and Applied Research Transformation, showcasing the latest technologies and applications shaping the future of design and production.

Dr. Steven Singletary, physics professor and a proponent of the initiative, said the event’s goal was to expand understanding and access to advanced manufacturing in southeastern North Carolina.

“Our whole purpose is to expose our region to additive manufacturing,” Singletary said. “We know what it can do and want to help everyone else realize what it can do. The vendors here today are the real stars — their technology allows us to do all the things we’re able to do.”

The expo included remarks from Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, who praised the event as a reflection of the university’s innovative spirit and community partnerships.

“What’s happening here today represents the best of who we are as a university,” Cummings said. “We are a place where education meets opportunity — where students and faculty collaborate with industry leaders, and where ideas that begin in our classrooms can spark real-world innovation.”

Cummings added that the university’s partnerships with regional industries help ensure that UNCP’s academic programs remain responsive to the evolving needs of the workforce.

“The interaction between UNCP and the industries represented here today ensures that our curriculum remains relevant and forward-looking,” Cummings said. “Events like the SAMI Expo show that innovation isn’t limited to big cities or major research hubs — it’s happening right here in Pembroke.”

Keynote speaker Sheila Cummings, founder and CEO of Cummings Aerospace, shared her journey from a Pembroke native and UNCP student to leading a Native American woman–owned aerospace and defense engineering firm headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

“It is truly an honor to partner with the university in this way,” Sheila Cummings said. “Partnership and investment are what drive the future of additive manufacturing. Events like the SAMI Expo are game changers for universities like UNCP — connecting academia, industry and government to turn ideas into action.”

Representatives from regional companies, including Nippon Sheet Glass, also known as Pilkington Glass, in Laurinburg, shared how partnerships with UNCP students strengthen the local workforce.

“Being located in rural southeastern North Carolina, it can be a challenge to retain technical talent,” said Dan Hamilton, production planning manager. “Finding local students who want to stay local has been a great way to retain talent — and through partnerships with UNCP, we’re learning from them, too.”

Applied physics graduate Seth Lowery, who interned with Pilkington Glass, said the experience helped him connect classroom knowledge to real-world applications.

“You learn about 3D printing in class, but it changes in the real world,” Lowery said. “You must think about cost, performance and durability. This expo gives students exposure to what companies are looking for — and that’s a huge advantage.”

Aidan Kuster, a senior double major in computer science and mathematics, said the expo helped bridge the gap between theory and practice.

“This was a great educational opportunity because, as a computer science major, a lot of what we do is theoretical,” Kuster said. “Seeing additive manufacturing in action gives us something tangible — something we can hold. It opens our minds to new possibilities beyond the classroom.”

Meaghan Widenhouse, director of commercial education with Haas’ Formula One Racing Team, praised the students’ enthusiasm and curiosity.

“It’s been awesome to interact with the students at UNC Pembroke,” Widenhouse said. “They’re astute, driven and curious about how they can apply their skills. I’ve also learned a lot from them — their ideas about how 3D printing connects to other fields, even museum archives, show its broad potential.”