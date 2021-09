Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Through Oct. 31

— Partners in Ministry has extended its shoe drive. All shoes will go towards 26 developing counties in the world to create job opportunities for individuals to support their families. Funds raised will go towards PIM’s 20-square-foot SECU Community Education Building. Shoes can be dropped off at PIM, located at 12 Third St., East Laurinburg. If any clubs, groups, or organizations would like to partner with PIM, contact Outreach Coordinator Chanel McClennahan at 910-277-3355 to discuss further details.

Sept. 29

— RichmondCC will hold a special ceremony at the Honeycutt Center at 10 a.m. to present the tree and its ornaments to the public. This event is free and open to the public. If you would like to schedule an ornament-making session at your organization — or for information about the ceremony or to register — contact Sheri Dunn-Ramsay at 910-410-1907 or [email protected]

— The city of Laurinburg and T-Mobile will be hosting a check presentation and event at the T-Mobile store in Laurinburg. The event will be from noon until 2 p.m. with food trucks, music, games, and giveaway items. T-Mobile is located at 1692 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.

Oct. 1

— The Whisky Tasting event to kick off the Scotland County Highland Games weekend will take place at Brick+Mortar in downtown Laurinburg.

Oct. 2

— Scotland County Literacy Council will hold a yard sale at its location, 213 McLaurin Ave. in Laurinburg, from 8 a.m. to noon. Anyone with donations of items can call 910-610-7550.

— The annual Scotland County Highland Games competitions and activities will take place at the Rural Heritage Center and John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Oct. 3

— Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church will have a Sunday service to conclude the Scotland County Highland Games weekend events.

Oct. 7

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will present “The Odd Couple at 7 p.m. at the Stporytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at storytellingartscenter.org as well as Terry’s Boutique. Tickets for adults are $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Oct. 8

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will present “The Odd Couple at 7 p.m. at the Stporytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at storytellingartscenter.org as well as Terry’s Boutique. Tickets for adults are $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Oct. 9

— The annual John Blue Cotton Festival will be held on the grounds of the historic John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will present “The Odd Couple at 7 p.m. at the Stporytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at storytellingartscenter.org as well as Terry’s Boutique. Tickets for adults are $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Oct. 14

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will present “The Odd Couple at 7 p.m. at the Stporytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at storytellingartscenter.org as well as Terry’s Boutique. Tickets for adults are $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Oct. 16

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will present “The Odd Couple at 7 p.m. at the Stporytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at storytellingartscenter.org as well as Terry’s Boutique. Tickets for adults are $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Oct. 30

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a farmers market, craft vendors, super sales in the stores and trick-or-treating.

Nov. 7

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Nov. 12

— Scotland Early College High School, 615 Covington St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 2

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.