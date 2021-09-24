Don’t let life knock you down

Katarina Rosenblatt was lonely, abused, and neglected as a young girl. At 13 she was targeted by a child trafficking ring. She escaped trafficking, her attempted murder, and poverty. Dr. Rosenblatt went on to get a law degree and Ph.D. She is now an advocate and national speaker. She became the first and only known survivor of sex trafficking to be included in the National Center for Civil and Human Rights Museum in Atlanta, GA.

Some of the most powerful stories of overcoming come from people who are not household names. Their battles and successes are just as inspiring and motivational if not more.

John 16:33 — I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.

Sometimes it feels as if life is giving you too much to handle. These are the times that will define you. You can overcome any situation you are in because you have the ultimate source of power and knowledge. You have the Coach and His Handbook to help you survive.

If you’re sitting homeless, living under an overpass in Memphis, there’s a way out. If you just lost your job and are facing eviction within days, there is a way out. If you have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, you can recover. Don’t let the world tell you, “there’s no way.” There is a way!

A few years ago, my family lost our home, money, cars, and nearly everything. This may have been the best thing that ever happened to us. Without this, I’m not sure I would have found the one thing that matters most. I found God. He is the answer.

